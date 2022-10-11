Two LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J-K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night after specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the ultras fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed on Monday morning, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain terrorists belonged to LeT outift.

“Two local categorised #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed in #encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases,” the ADGP said. (PTI)