Unified Pension Scheme: U in UPS stands for Modi govt’s U-turns, says Congress

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the Centre over its announcement of the Unified Pension Scheme, saying the ‘U’ in UPS stands for the Modi government’s “U-turns”.

The opposition party also alleged that the UPS appears to be an attack on Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

Taking a dig at the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi Govt’s U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister.”

“Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry,” he said in a post on X.

“We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 crore Indians from this despotic government,” the Congress chief said.

The Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged that the UPS appears to be an attack on Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

“In many states, the upper age limit for government jobs for reserved category is 40 years. In UPSC, this limit is 37 years. Under the unified pension scheme, it is mandatory to render 25 years of service to get a full pension,” Khera said.

In such a situation, how will Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes employees avail this facility, he asked.

“Now the government should tell whether it wants to end the upper age limit facility available to the underprivileged or wants to deprive them of full pension?” Khera said on X.

However, Professionals’ Congress chairman Praveen Chakravarty appeared to strike a divergent note from his party and said the introduction of the scheme was “welcome and prudent”.

“Pension for govt staff in India is inherently a tax on the majority poor to pay the elite minority. So, OPS was reformed to NPS in 2013. But NPS did not assure a minimum amount for retired families,” Chakravarty said in a post on X.

“Now, UPS does that UPS = NPS + Minimum guarantee. This is prudent & welcome,” he said.

Though Chakravarty’s X account is not verified, several top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, follow it.

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an assured pension of 50 per cent of salary for those who joined the service after January 1, 2004, under the National Pension System (NPS), fulfilling a long-pending demand of government employees ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Employees opting for the UPS would be eligible for an assured pension of 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years.

This pay is to be proportionate for a lesser service period up to a minimum of 10 years of service, Information and Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The new pension scheme also guarantees an assured minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month on superannuation after a minimum of 10 years of service.

This will benefit 23 lakh central government employees, Vaishnaw said, adding that the number would rise to 90 lakh if state governments want to join the scheme. (PTI)