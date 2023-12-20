Union health minister chairs meeting to review preparedness amid rising cases of Covid-19 sub-variant

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 20: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, presided over a crucial meeting on Wednesday to discuss the current Covid-19 scenario in India and evaluate the readiness of the public health system.

- Advertisement -

The Minister assessed the country’s preparedness for surveillance, containment, and management of Covid-19, given the recent surge in cases in several states. Mandaviya emphasised the need for constant vigilance and readiness to tackle new and mutating variations of the COVID-19 virus, advising all to stay alert and equipped against new and emerging virus strains.

He urged states to enhance surveillance, ensure sufficient supplies of medicines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, and vaccines, and promote awareness, manage the epidemic, and disseminate accurate information.

The Union Health Minister also encouraged States and Union Territories to promptly provide real-time updates on COVID-19 cases, testing, and positivity rates through the COVID-19 portal for timely assessments and rapid implementation of public health interventions, pledging full central government support to the states.

Furthermore, he suggested that states and union territories send samples from all individuals testing positive for COVID-19 to INSACOG laboratories to help monitor the emergence of new virus variants.

- Advertisement -