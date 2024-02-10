Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirms CAA to be implemented before Lok Sabha polls

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 10: On February 10th, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant announcement regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), confirming that it will be implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CAA, which was enacted in 2019, has been a topic of considerable debate and discussion across India.

- Advertisement -

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA Bill), which was first introduced in 2016 by amending the Citizenship Act of 1955. This bill aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Amit Shah addressed concerns and misinformation surrounding the CAA, emphasizing that the act is intended to grant citizenship to those who have faced persecution in neighboring countries and is not designed to take away Indian citizenship from anyone. His statement came as a reassurance to the Muslim community, which had been led to believe that the CAA would negatively affect their citizenship status in India.

The implementation of the CAA has been a contentious issue, with various political figures and parties expressing their stances. For instance, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has vowed not to let the CAA be implemented in her state, highlighting the polarized views on this matter.

As the country prepares for the Lok Sabha elections, the confirmation of the CAA’s implementation marks a critical moment in India’s legislative landscape. The government is set to issue the rules pertaining to the act, which will formalize its application before voters head to the polls. This move by the Union Home Minister is likely to stir further political discourse and public interest as the nation anticipates the forthcoming elections.