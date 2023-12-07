Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy over ‘Bihar-DNA’ remark

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister-designate Revanth Reddy for his controversial ‘Bihar-DNA’ remark, calling it an insult to the people of Bihar.

Rai, who represents Ujiarpur in Bihar, condemned Reddy’s statement, accusing Congress leaders of attempting to sow divisions in society based on caste and creed.

In an official statement on Wednesday, Rai expressed his dismay over Reddy’s comment and said, “Reddy’s ‘Bihar DNA’ remark exposes the mindset of Congress leaders, who are trying to create a divide in society in the name of caste and creed. This comment is an insult to the people of Bihar.”

Rai further went on to criticize the grand alliance government in Telangana, stating that its association with the Congress, whose leaders make such divisive comments, will not be forgotten by the people of Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“People of Bihar will not forgive Congress leaders in the coming Lok Sabha polls,” Rai declared, emphasizing the potential electoral consequences of such statements.

The Union Minister also called for responsible political discourse and urged leaders to refrain from making statements that could incite regional or communal tensions.

The controversy began when Revanth Reddy allegedly made remarks suggesting that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ‘Bihari genes’ and implied that he, Reddy, was a more suitable choice for the state than KCR.

Reddy reportedly stated, “My DNA is Telangana. KCR’s DNA is Bihar. He belongs to Bihar. KCR’s caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA.”

(With inputs from PTI)