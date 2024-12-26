13 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Unity needed for Vikshit Bharat goal: Manoj Sinha

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GHAZIPUR, Dec 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said “invaders and divisive forces have historically weakened India’s economy”, and called on people to thwart the plans of “disruptive forces”.

A united India is essential for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed nation by 2047, Sinha said and underlined the crucial role of farmers in achieving the goal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the District Cooperative Bank ATM at the District Panchayat Auditorium, Sinha said, “Cooperation is a mantra that can bring prosperity to our farmers. Only when farmers thrive will the nation reach economic heights.”

Noting that India has been affected by invaders and “disruptive forces, he called on people “to thwart the plans of disruptive forces, emphasising that a united India is essential for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed nation by 2047.”

However, with the formation of Narendra Modi’s government in 2014, the country has been on a fast track to economic growth, he said.

Referring to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sinha remarked, “The latest IMF report reaffirms the strength and forward momentum of India’s economy.

Praising India’s Cooperation minister Amit Shah, Sinha highlighted the ongoing revival of primary committees and institutions like PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies).

“New cooperative societies are being formed. By embracing the cooperative model, our farmers can achieve remarkable development. When farmers prosper, the nation prospers,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction over the turnaround of cooperative banks. “I am delighted to note that a cooperative bank, which had long been running at a loss, is now generating profits. We must continue this progress to build a developed India,” he added.

Sinha emphasised the importance of adopting digital tools like e-banking and net banking to strengthen cooperative banks.

He also pointed out that stronger financial institutions could better support farmers.

“We need to create a system where farmers have ample access to funds for agriculture. This will accelerate the development of farmers in Ghazipur and eastern Uttar Pradesh,” he said. (PTI)

