US denies BJP’s allegations of backing anti-India agenda

Sunday, December 8, 2024
National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Dec 7: The US on Saturday rejected the BJP’s allegations that organisations funded by the US State Department and elements in the American “deep state” were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as “disappointing” and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.

The BJP alleged on Thursday that the US deep state colluded with the media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to “damage” India’s image.

The BJP had cited Gandhi’s use of reports by OCCRP to attack the Adani Group and to accuse it of having closeness with the government.

“It’s disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations,” the US embassy spokesperson said.

“The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations,” the official said.

The OCCRP, headquartered in Amsterdam, is a media platform that largely focuses on stories relating to crime and corruption.

The BJP had referred to a French media report and said it revealed that OCCRP is funded by the US State Department’s USAID, along with other “deep state figures” like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.

“The United States has long been a champion of media freedom around the world. A free and independent press is an essential component of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power accountable,” the US embassy official said.

Last month, US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar and other defendants for paying over USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit. The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as “baseless”.

The opposition Congress demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations and accused the government of shielding the businessman.

In an unprecedented criticism of the the US State Department, the BJP said on Thursday, “French investigative media group Mediapart revealed that OCCRP is funded by the U.S. State Department’s USAID, as well as other deep state figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.”

“In fact, 50% of OCCRP’s funding comes directly from the U.S. State Department. OCCRP, therefore, functions as a media tool for carrying out deep state agendas,” the party said in a series of posts on X.

“A French investigative journalist has revealed that the US govt controls the media organization OCCRP, dictating that any story it ran was influenced & lacked genuine backing. But what is its connection with Congress?” one of the posts said. (PTI)

