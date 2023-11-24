22 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op reaches final stage, 41 workers to be out soon

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Uttarakhand, Nov 24: The rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel resumed on Friday morning, according to Syed Ata Hasnain, an official from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

- Advertisement -

The American-made auger machine is set to begin drilling soon. The operation had been temporarily halted due to a technical issue that occurred late at night. Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, stated that the rescue operation is in its final stage and assured that both central and state government agencies are working in unison.

An official involved in the rescue mission informed ANI that two more 6-metre pipes need to be inserted into the rubble, expressing hope that the second pipe will bring about a breakthrough.

The drilling from the Silkyara tunnel side experienced a technical problem late on Thursday when the platform supporting the equipment developed cracks.

The issue was resolved on Friday morning, former PMO Advisor Bhaskar Khulbe told India Today. The rescue operation, which reached its final stage on Wednesday, is expected to successfully extract the trapped workers today.

10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh booked for disrespecting WC trophy

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat