Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op reaches final stage, 41 workers to be out soon

HT Digital,

Uttarakhand, Nov 24: The rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel resumed on Friday morning, according to Syed Ata Hasnain, an official from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

- Advertisement -

The American-made auger machine is set to begin drilling soon. The operation had been temporarily halted due to a technical issue that occurred late at night. Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, stated that the rescue operation is in its final stage and assured that both central and state government agencies are working in unison.

An official involved in the rescue mission informed ANI that two more 6-metre pipes need to be inserted into the rubble, expressing hope that the second pipe will bring about a breakthrough.

The drilling from the Silkyara tunnel side experienced a technical problem late on Thursday when the platform supporting the equipment developed cracks.

The issue was resolved on Friday morning, former PMO Advisor Bhaskar Khulbe told India Today. The rescue operation, which reached its final stage on Wednesday, is expected to successfully extract the trapped workers today.