‘Vandalism’ at place of worship in J&K: 3 more people detained, shutdown observed

REASI/JAMMU, July 1: Three more people were detained by police in connection with the alleged vandalism at a place of worship in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, where normal life was hit by a shutdown as local residents protested against the incident, officials said.

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and protests.

Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and formed a Special Investigation Team headed by a deputy superintendent of Police to identify and arrest the culprits.

While 12 people were apprehended till Sunday, three more suspects were detained on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The total number of those taken into custody for questioning in the case stands at 15, a police officer said.

He said the SIT is working on various clues to crack the case and requesting people to maintain law and order.

Responding to a call for bandh by a local group, a shutdown was observed in Reasi town and adjoining areas on Monday with groups of youth burning tyres on different roads.

A large number of agitated people also assembled at Zanana Park in the town and took out a march towards nearby Thapa Chowk, demanding stern action against the culprits.

Officials said police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength in the sensitive areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan visited the protest site and tried to pacify the protesters, assuring that stern action would be taken against the culprits.

“Anyone trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will not be spared. It is an attempt to create hurdles and sabotage developmental activities, besides communal harmony.

“This is my guarantee…. We will not tolerate any attempt to damage peace in the district,” the deputy commissioner had said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma reiterated her appeal to the people to maintain calm and communal harmony, assuring that the police were committed to solving the case and tracing the culprits at the earliest.

“Those found involved in the case will be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), while the district administration has decided to prepare a list of all temples for installation of CCTV cameras to work as a deterrent against such incidents,” she told reporters. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

 

