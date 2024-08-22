28 C
WB BJP demands CM Mamata Banerjee’s resignation

KOLKATA, Aug 21: The BJP West Bengal unit on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the law and order situation in the state has reached its nadir under her rule.

The state BJP unit is holding a five-day demonstration to protest the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“The Chief Minister should resign as soon as possible,” state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters at the demonstration venue at Shyambazar, about half a kilometre away from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the state BJP to stage the demonstration for five days to protest the alleged rape and murder of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

The state had prayed that the demonstration be allowed for only one day, claiming that a five-day sit-in would affect the convenience of the general public. (PTI)

