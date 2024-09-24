27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

Will be your voice in parliament: Rahul Gandhi to people of J&K

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to be the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, reiterating the Congress party’s commitment to put pressure on the BJP-ruled Centre to restore J-K’s statehood.

“Whenever you need me, you just have to give me an order and I will be present before you. I will raise your issues in Parliament. You know the special relationship I have with you. I do not have to even mention it,” Gandhi told an election rally in the Zainakote area on the city’s outskirts.

- Advertisement -

“I will be your voice in parliament,” he told the gathering.

Gandhi said the biggest issue for the people of J-K is the restoration of the statehood. “We guarantee that it will be restored. If the BJP does not give it you (after elections), we will ensure that it is restored.”

The Congress leader said downgrading J-K into a Union Territory was an injustice done to the people of J-K.

“Your democratic right has been snatched by downgrading the state into a UT,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Referring to the now defunct HMT watch factory, located at the stone’s throw from the venue of the rally, Gandhi said the BJP has closed many such factories across the country.

He accused the Modi-led government of benefitting only 25 businessmen of the country, while ignoring the common people. “For 25 people, he waived Rs 16 lakh crore loan. They do not waive off loans of poor, farmers, labourers, students, and women.”

“They brought a flawed GST, and effected demonestisation and forced the closure of small and medium businesses. The result has been that the youths of the country including J-K are not getting jobs. They may have college and university degrees, but they are not getting jobs. This is the gift of Narendra Modi. This is his politics,” he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’, Gandhi said Modi makes long and “meaningless” speeches, but is not willing to address the issues of the country.

- Advertisement -

“He only talks about his Mann Ki baat and not Kaam ki baat. Kaam ki baat is to give jobs and vision to the youth, reduce and restore statehood to J-K. No one is listening to your Mann ki Baat (anymore),” Gandhi said at the rally. (PTI)

5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Left, Congress in Kerala attack Sitharaman over statement on EY employee...

The Hills Times -
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World