Will do whatever we can: Iranian official on Nimisha Priya case

NEW DELHI, Jan 2: Iran will do whatever it can in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, facing a death sentence in Yemen, a senior Iranian official said on Thursday.

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017.

The 37-year-old nurse is currently lodged in a jail in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

“We will take up the issue. She seems to have been charged with manslaughter. We will do whatever we can in the case on humanitarian grounds,” the Iranian official told a group of journalists in Delhi.

The Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, reportedly died from an overdose of sedatives allegedly injected by Priya to retrieve her passport from him.

According to reports, Priya was handed capital punishment by a trial court in 2020 while Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council upheld the verdict in November 2023.

Yemen’s President Rashad al-Alimi approved the death penalty to Priya a few days ago.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said India is extending all possible help to explore relevant options in the case.

“We are aware of the sentencing of Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options,” Jaiswal said.

“The government is extending all possible help in the matter,” he said.

Priya’s mother, Prema Kumari, currently in Sana’a, has made an emotional appeal to the Indian government to save her daughter’s life.

In a video message from Yemen, Prema Kumari urged the Centre and other authorities to intervene urgently.

“This is my final plea. She has only a few days left. Every member of the action council has worked tirelessly to raise funds. I beg the Centre and the council to do everything possible to save her life,” she said. (PTI)

