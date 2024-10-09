Will support any CM face declared by Cong, NCP (SP) to ‘save’ Maharashtra: Uddhav

MUMBAI, Oct 8: Ahead of assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday declared he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to “save” Maharashtra, repeating a demand for the second time since August.

Thackeray, whose party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), made the remarks on a day when his ally Congress suffered a setback in Haryana, where the BJP appears set to form government for a record third time in row.

Addressing an event of civil society members, the former chief minister accused the Mahayuti government of setting “fake” narratives in the state through advertisements, ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government’s flagship ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, under which Rs 1,500 is given per month to underprivileged women, Thackeray claimed the ruling coalition was trying to make people betray “Maharashtra dharma” by giving their own money (through the scheme).

It’s raining assurances, but there is drought when it comes to implementation of schemes, he said, taking a jibe at the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

“I had said this then and I say it now that the Congress should declare a face or NCP (SP) should do it. The Congress, NCP (SP) should speak in unison. I will support any face declared by them because my Maharashtra is dear to me. I want to see the interests of Maharashtra. My resolve is to do anything to save Maharashtra,” Thackeray asserted.

In August, the Shiv Sena (UBT) president had insisted on deciding MVA’s chief ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats, and asserted he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and the NCP (SP) for the top post.

The Congress and the NCP (SP) had then made it clear they did not want to wade into this territory (CM face) till the assembly poll results were out.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had then said Thackeray showed a large heart (by extending support to anyone the MVA dims fit for the CM’s post).

At the event on Tuesday, Thackeray also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of building a “wall” between Gujarat and rest of the country.

He said there was never a Gujarati-Marathi dispute in Maharashtra.

The former chief minister stressed that “sons of soil” (native inhabitants) should get justice but this does not mean his party was anyone’s enemy.

“Our fight is against forces who are anti-India and anti-Maharashtra,” Thackeray said. (PTI)



