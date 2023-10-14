Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees

NEW DELHI, Oct 13: Glad to be home and traumatised by what they had seen in the last few days, the

first batch of over 200 Indians returned from Israel on Friday with the sound of air raid sirens, rocket fire

and screams ringing loud in their ears.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas in its southern parts on Saturday

morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel — the deadliest day

for the country in at least 50 years.

“We woke up to sounds of air raid sirens. We stay in central Israel and I don’t know what shape this

conflict will take,” said Shashwat Singh soon after landing at Delhi airport along with his wife.

The post-doctoral researcher in agriculture, who has been staying in Israel since 2019, said the sound of

those sirens and the nightmarish experience of the past few days still haunt him.

The evacuation of Indians is a “praiseworthy step”, Singh said soon after the flight landed. “We hope

peace will be restored and we will return to work… The Indian government got in touch with us via

email. We are thankful to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Embassy in Israel.”

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a

series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in

the region.

Many students who returned home recalled the fateful night of Saturday and how they had to rush to

shelters multiple times in the wake of rocket attacks by Hamas.

Suparno Ghosh, a West Bengal native and a first-year PhD student of the Ben-Gurion University of the

Negev at Beersheba in Israel, was also among the group of Indians who reached Delhi on the special

flight.

“We could not know what happened. On Saturday, some rockets were launched. But, we were safe in

shelters… the good thing is that the Israeli government has made shelters everywhere, so we were

safe,” he said.

Several women students also recounted the grim situation they faced when the attacks happened. “It

was a panic situation. We are not citizens there, we are just students. So, for us whenever the sirens go

on, it’s a panic situation for us,” Jaipur native Mini Sharma told PTI.

Asked when she received the information about the rescue flight, she replied, “Just a day before.”

“We packed our bags yesterday morning after receiving a message from the Indian Embassy. They were

very helpful. We were able to get in touch with them round the clock,” Sharma said.

Deepak, another student, said, “We heard sirens on Saturday. We could also hear the sound of the

attack. Israeli authorities were instructing us (to take safety measures). I am happy to return home but

at the same time sad that our friends are there (in Israel).”

The evacuation process was very smooth, the student told reporters.

Duti Banerjee, another West Bengal native who was also among the first batch of Indians evacuated

from Israel, said the situation in Israel was “pretty messy and unsettled”.

“Normal life has been paused. People are scared and angry. Even when I was leaving, I heard sirens and

had to go to a shelter,” she said.

Soni, another student, thanked the governments of India and Israel for “taking such good care of us”.

“I booked two flights as I was not sure when would the Indian government evacuate us. But, I am glad to

be back… many Indians still in Israel,” she said.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in

Israel while about a dozen people are in the West Bank and three to four are in Gaza.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the passengers at the Delhi airport as they streamed

into the lounge area from the tarmac side. He greeted them with folded hands and also shook hands

with many of them saying, “Welcome home”.

“I was pleased and honoured today to welcome 212 students who came back from Israel who

collectively were very grateful for the smooth and efficient and highly responsive way the government

of India came to their rescue.”

“For me, it is a matter of pride that I got an opportunity to welcome, on behalf of our Prime Minister

and the government, our students who have returned from Israel and to thank the aircrew. They were

all unanimously thanking Prime Minister Modi,” the minister said.

Operation Ajay is consistent with the prime minister’s motto of not leaving an Indian behind who finds

himself or herself in harm’s way. The Government of India will work very hard to make sure that every

Indian who needs to come back, return to their families safely, Chandrasekhar added. (PTI)