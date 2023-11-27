18 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 27, 2023
World Hindu Congress concludes with resolve to strengthen Hindu society

Over 2,100 delegates from 61 countries attended the conference that was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
BANGKOK, Nov 26: The three-day World Hindu Congress concluded here on Sunday with a resolve to strengthen unity amongst Hindu organisations and effectively counter “visceral hatred” and biases against the Sanatan Dharma.

At the parallel sessions during the WHC, delegates also resolved to support Hindu public representatives elected in foreign countries to fight political narratives against them by organising them through associations and increasing interaction amongst themselves.

The next World Hindu Congress will be held in Mumbai in 2026, the organisers announced.

The message of Hindu unity was driven home with a unique distribution of soft and hard laddoos to the delegates.

“The Hindu Society at present, unfortunately, resembles a soft laddoo which can be easily broken into fragments and then easily swallowed,” a message on the box of laddoos given to every delegate.

“A big hard laddoo is strongly bonded and cohesive and cannot be broken into pieces. Hindu society must be like a big hard laddoo, very difficult to break. Only then would it be capable of defending itself against hostile forces,” it said.

According to the organisers, over 2,100 delegates from 61 countries attended the conference that was inaugurated on Friday by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi delivered the concluding address on Sunday.

The RSS chief made an impassioned appeal to Hindus living across the world to strengthen their bonds with the people. He said Hinduism opens up the path of peace and happiness and considers the entire humanity as the soul of the existence of all creatures.

“The process of reaching out to Hindus had slowed down during the Covid pandemic. We are now reviving the process,” Swami Vigyanananda, the founder of the World Hindu Congress said.

He said the focus will also be on reclaiming temple land under the control of Christian organisations that have built colleges and other institutions.

“These are temple lands whose lease deeds have expired. These are our legal land, they have to hand it back,” Vigyanananda said. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
