1 Held, 600 Gm Heroin Seized In Kohima

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 20: The police arrested one person and seized 600 gm heroin at the inter-state check gate at Khuzama in Kohima district of Nagaland.

According to sources, a team of Khuzama police, during routine checking of vehicles at the inter-state check gate on Sunday detected and recovered heroin weighing approximately 600 gm, which were concealed in 50 soap cases in a car. The Hyundai i20 vehicle was coming from Manipur.

The arrested has been identified as Md. Wahidur (30).

In another incident on November 18, the Kohima police arrested S Timothy Swu (28), an active member of NPGN/NNC (Non-Accord). He was apprehended along with his accomplice Nokget Konyak (25) for demanding money from business establishments in Kohima town.

Acting on a tipoff regarding extortionists demanding money from business establishments in the town, personnel of North police station and the district anti-extortion team, led by SDPO (North) Kohima, conducted an operation and arrested the duo.

