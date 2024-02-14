13 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
type here...

1 killed, 2 injured in shootout in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 13: A 25-year-old village volunteer was killed and two others were injured in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, police said.

The shootout took place at Pukhao Shantipur bordering Kangpokpi district, a senior officer said.

- Advertisement -

The deceased was identified as Sagolsem Loya.

He was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Intermittent gunfights had been reported at Pukhao and surrounding hill areas since Sunday night.

More than 180 people were killed in Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 last year after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

- Advertisement -

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. (PTI)

Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Privilege & Ethics Committee discusses petitions against Kuki MLAs

The Hills Times - 0
Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily