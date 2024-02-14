1 killed, 2 injured in shootout in Manipur

IMPHAL, Feb 13: A 25-year-old village volunteer was killed and two others were injured in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, police said.

The shootout took place at Pukhao Shantipur bordering Kangpokpi district, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Sagolsem Loya.

He was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Intermittent gunfights had been reported at Pukhao and surrounding hill areas since Sunday night.

More than 180 people were killed in Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 last year after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. (PTI)