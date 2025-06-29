26.1 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 29, 2025
type here...

11 Manipur Police officers transferred

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 28: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday ordered the transfer of 11 senior police officers with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Those transferred include five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and six Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent of Police (SP), CID (Security) Victoria Yengkhom was transferred and posted as Additional Director (AD) of Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), while Chandel Superintendent of Police Babitarani Swain was transferred as Special AIG (Additional Inspector General), Legal, it said.

Related Posts:

Nepram Netrajit Singh, who was Special AIG Legal and was holding the charge of SP (Central Police Control Room), will now continue as SP (CPCR).

Jiribam SP Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir was transferred as Senapati SP while S Somorjit Singh, who served as AD of MPTC, was transferred as SP CAW&C (Crime Against Women & Children).

Dharmendra Kumar, who served as the Senapati SP, was transferred as Chandel SP.

- Advertisement -

Saklemba Rajkumar, who was CO (Commanding Officer) of the 4th IRB, was made in-charge of SP CID (Security), while Semmi Ramror, who was CO of 7th IRB, was given additional charge as Jiribam SP.

Kiranmala Pukhrabam, who was the in-charge of SP CAW&C, was made in-charge of SP Central Motor Transport Workshop. (PTI)

Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prime suspect in vehicle theft cases in Kohima held

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer