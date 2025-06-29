11 Manipur Police officers transferred

IMPHAL, June 28: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday ordered the transfer of 11 senior police officers with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Those transferred include five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and six Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent of Police (SP), CID (Security) Victoria Yengkhom was transferred and posted as Additional Director (AD) of Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), while Chandel Superintendent of Police Babitarani Swain was transferred as Special AIG (Additional Inspector General), Legal, it said.

Nepram Netrajit Singh, who was Special AIG Legal and was holding the charge of SP (Central Police Control Room), will now continue as SP (CPCR).

Jiribam SP Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir was transferred as Senapati SP while S Somorjit Singh, who served as AD of MPTC, was transferred as SP CAW&C (Crime Against Women & Children).

Dharmendra Kumar, who served as the Senapati SP, was transferred as Chandel SP.

- Advertisement -

Saklemba Rajkumar, who was CO (Commanding Officer) of the 4th IRB, was made in-charge of SP CID (Security), while Semmi Ramror, who was CO of 7th IRB, was given additional charge as Jiribam SP.

Kiranmala Pukhrabam, who was the in-charge of SP CAW&C, was made in-charge of SP Central Motor Transport Workshop. (PTI)