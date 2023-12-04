24 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 4, 2023
13 bodies recovered by security forces after gunfight in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Imphal, Dec 4: 13 bodies were retrieved in Tengnoupal district, Manipur, after a report of a firing incident. Security forces initiated a thorough operation following information about the gunfight, which led to the discovery of the bodies, according to sources.

No firearms were found near the deceased, security sources reported. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. This incident occurred shortly after the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur’s oldest militant group, signed a peace agreement with the Centre.

The Centre banned these groups, accusing them of attacking and killing security personnel, police, civilians, and conducting activities harmful to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that various state communities were interacting under Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s guidance, following the peace agreement signed by the central and state governments with the UNLF.

 

