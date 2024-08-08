133 individuals from relief camps return to Jiribam amidst peace efforts

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: In a notable advancement subsequent to the recent peace negotiations, 133 members of the Meitei community have been securely returned to their residences with stringent security measures, Manipur Police announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The collaborative initiative was led by the Jiribam District Administration, the Jiribam District Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Assam Rifles (AR).

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “In a coordinated effort by Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam District Police, CRPF, and AR, Internally Displaced People who were staying at Chingdong Leikai Primary School Relief Camp returned to their homes at Mongbung Meitei Village, Jiribam District.”

Homecoming of Relief Camp Inmates in Jiribam – yesterday, i.e., 06.08.2024, in a coordinated effort by Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam District Police, CRPF and AR, Internally Displaced People who were staying at Chingdong Leikai Primary School Relief Camp returned to… pic.twitter.com/y1LQBsaWdH — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) August 7, 2024

As per reports, there were 768 Meitei individuals still residing in relief camps in Jiribam, whereas more than 1,000 Hmar and Kuki individuals from the same district had sought safety in Assam’s Cachar district.

“A total of 133 (one hundred and thirty-three) people comprising of 26 (twenty-six) men, 45 (forty-five) women, and 62 (sixty-two) children returned safely to their homes”, Manipur Police added.

- Advertisement -

This initiative comes after a meeting held in Assam’s Cachar district between Hmar and Meitei groups from Jiribam, during which they reached an agreement to work together to restore normalcy and facilitate safe movement for both communities in the district.