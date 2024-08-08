27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 8, 2024
type here...

133 individuals from relief camps return to Jiribam amidst peace efforts

The collaborative initiative was led by the Jiribam District Administration, the Jiribam District Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Assam Rifles (AR).

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: In a notable advancement subsequent to the recent peace negotiations, 133 members of the Meitei community have been securely returned to their residences with stringent security measures, Manipur Police announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The collaborative initiative was led by the Jiribam District Administration, the Jiribam District Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Assam Rifles (AR).

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “In a coordinated effort by Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam District Police, CRPF, and AR, Internally Displaced People who were staying at Chingdong Leikai Primary School Relief Camp returned to their homes at Mongbung Meitei Village, Jiribam District.”

As per reports, there were 768 Meitei individuals still residing in relief camps in Jiribam, whereas more than 1,000 Hmar and Kuki individuals from the same district had sought safety in Assam’s Cachar district.

“A total of 133 (one hundred and thirty-three) people comprising of 26 (twenty-six) men, 45 (forty-five) women, and 62 (sixty-two) children returned safely to their homes”, Manipur Police added.

- Advertisement -

This initiative comes after a meeting held in Assam’s Cachar district between Hmar and Meitei groups from Jiribam, during which they reached an agreement to work together to restore normalcy and facilitate safe movement for both communities in the district.

Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Central Govt instructs Assam to tighten Indo-Bangladesh border security

The Hills Times -
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad