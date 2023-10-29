23 C
2 EAC-PM members on 5-day Nagaland tour, to hold meetings with key stakeholders

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, Oct 28: Two members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)
have arrived in Nagaland on a five-day visit during which they will hold discussions with key
stakeholders, and look at ways to bolster development of the region, officials said.
The members – Sanjeev Sanyal and Devi Prasad Mishra – arrived in the northeastern state on Friday,
a release issued by the Nagaland Planning &amp; Transformation Department said.
The visit focuses on catalysing economic growth and development in the region, and holds promise
for strengthening vital sectors as well as forging collaborations, it said.
The EAC-PM members will engage in extensive discussions with local entrepreneurs, government
officials, business leaders and community representatives during their stay, the release said. (PTI)

The Hills Times
