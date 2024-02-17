15 C
2 killed, 4 injured in Sikkim accident

GANGTOK, Feb 16: Two persons died and four were injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Sikkim’s Pakyong district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the driver made a wrong turn on the highway because of poor visibility and fell into a ravine at Ganek near Zuluk, 93km from Gangtok, around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The rescue operations were carried out by Sikkim police, SSB jawans stationed in the area and locals, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Hishey Lhamu Sherpa (27) and Kushwant Subba (24). The injured are Sakuntala Sherpa (58), Thupden Lhamu Sherpa (33), Ajit Banya (36), and Abay Chettri (25), who were rescued and admitted to the Sri Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital. (PTI)

