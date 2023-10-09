27 Christians from Meghalaya stuck in Jerusalem : Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG, Oct 8: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma
on Saturday sought the help of the ministry of external affairs
to rescue 27 people from the state stranded in the war-like
situation between Israel and Palestine.
Sangma said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the
people back to the state.
Taking to ‘X’, he said, “27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled
to Jerusalem for the Holy Pilgrimage are stuck in Bethlehem
due to the present tension between Israel and Palestine.”
“I am in touch with the MEA to ensure their safe passage
back home,” the chief minister added.
Jesuralem is one of the international destinations for
Christians in Meghalaya for its religious importance. (PTI)
SHILLONG, Oct 8: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma