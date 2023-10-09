27 Christians from Meghalaya stuck in Jerusalem : Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG, Oct 8: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma

on Saturday sought the help of the ministry of external affairs

to rescue 27 people from the state stranded in the war-like

situation between Israel and Palestine.

Sangma said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the

people back to the state.

Taking to ‘X’, he said, “27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled

to Jerusalem for the Holy Pilgrimage are stuck in Bethlehem

due to the present tension between Israel and Palestine.”

“I am in touch with the MEA to ensure their safe passage

back home,” the chief minister added.

Jesuralem is one of the international destinations for

Christians in Meghalaya for its religious importance. (PTI)