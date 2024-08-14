28 C
3 arrested for trying to smuggle sugar to Bangladesh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Aug 13: Three persons were arrested from near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district for allegedly trying to smuggle 1,000 kg of sugar to the neighbouring country, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs received, the BSF personnel posted in Gasuapara area of the district intercepted a pick-up truck loaded with sugar near the international border on Monday and apprehended three persons, they said.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, 1,000 kg of sugar was found concealed under a layer of sand and there were no documents to validate the consignment as legal.

The apprehended persons and the seized consignment, have been handed over to the customs office at Dalu for further legal formalities.

The trio were later arrested and charged under relevant laws, a custom official said. (PTI)

