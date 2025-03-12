20 C
3 BSF personnel killed, 13 injured in Manipur road accident

IMPHAL, March 11: At least three BSF jawans died and 13 others were injured, after the truck they were on board fell into a gorge at Changoubung village in Manipur’s Senapati district, an official said.

Two personnel of the border guarding force died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the district hospital in Senapati, the official said.

The health condition of some of the injured BSF personnel is stated to be serious, he added.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Manipur Governor, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Changoubung village, Senapati district, where three BSF personnel lost their lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X. (PTI)

