3 held for cattle smuggling in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, June 26: In a continuous effort to curb cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh international border, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya rescued 132 cattle and apprehended three Indian nationals along the international border in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya according to a source from the BSF.

Acting on specific information, troops of the 100 batallion of BSF, Meghalaya in collaboration with the Meghalaya police conducted a joint operation on Tuesday and rescued 132 cattle from the jungle area near the bordering village of Cherengpara, which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

During this operation, three Indian nationals involved in cattle smuggling were also apprehended. The seized cattle and the accused were handed over to the police check post at Dimapara under Gasuapara Police Station. (NNN)

