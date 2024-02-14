13 C
3 held with heroin worth Rs 90 lakh in Mizoram

AIZWAL, Feb 13: In the biggest drug haul in Mizoram this year, officials of the state excise and narcotics department seized 3.64 kg of heroin in Aizwa on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The seized heroin worth over Rs 90 lakh in the local market was smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The official said that this is the biggest drug haul in the current year.

Three persons identified as Nangzagina (50), Roluahpuia (53), both from Ngur village in Champhai district and Faizur Rahman Barbhuiya (39), a resident of Bagha Bazar in Assam’s Cachar district have been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

One mini truck used for transporting the heroin was also seized by the department, he said.

The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were produced before a magistrate on Tuesday, the official said. (PTI)

