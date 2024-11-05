3 Indians, 5 Bangladeshis held in Tripura while crossing border

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 4: The Border Security Force on Monday informed that they have apprehended 8 persons including 3 Indians and 5 Bangladeshi nationals while illegally crossing the International boundary with Bangladesh at Sabroom under South District.

As per BSF, on November 4 at about 2.40 pm, three Indian and five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in a joint operation of BSF and Tripura Police from Jalkumbha in south Tripura district.

“All the three Indian nationals were apprehended while crossing the border, are residents of Baikhora, South Tripura district while all the Bangladeshi nationals are resident of village jagannath, Ramgarh, Khagracheri in Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiry is going on”, said BSF.

