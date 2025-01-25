3 militants arrested, arms recovered in Manipur

IMPHAL, Jan 24: Security forces arrested three cadres of banned outfits in separate operations in Manipur’s Thoubal and Imphal West districts, police said on Friday.

Two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were held on Thursday from Uningkhong in Thoubal, they said.

Pistols, ammunition, cash and other articles were recovered from their possession.

In another operation, a member of the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested from Langol Type III in Imphal West on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Investigation is underway. (PTI)