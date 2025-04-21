26.4 C
16 militants arrested in Manipur, arms recovered

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 20: A total of 16 members of several proscribed outfits have been arrested in the last 48 hours in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Two cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were apprehended from Napetpalli Andro road near Nongdam village in Imphal East district on Saturday.

They were allegedly involved in extortion, a senior officer said.

Security forces arrested one member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) from Ningthoukhong Ward No 13 in Bishnupur district on Friday, he said.

Two cadres of the proscribed KCP (MFL) were apprehended on the same day from Salam Mamang Leikai Ketuki Lampak in Imphal West district, the officer said, adding that they were also allegedly involved in extortion.

The state police arrested one cadre of the proscribed Prepak (PRO) from Kyamgei Heibong Makhong area in Imphal East district on Friday, he said.

One cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was taken into custody from the Imphal East district.

A United Peoples’ Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) member was also arrested on Friday from Imphal East district.

Another active cadre of the banned Prepak was apprehended from Sanjenbam Shangshabi village in Imphal East district on the same day.

The Manipur Police on Sunday afternoon said seven militants of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were arrested during a midnight operation conducted by commando teams and CRPF units at Heirok Part-III in Thoubal district.

The operation took place from around 1 am to 3 am.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession, police said.

Some locals, however, tried to obstruct the personnel by hurling stones following which “non-lethal means were used to disperse them”, a police officer said.

A few vehicles of security forces were damaged, he said, adding, the situation is now under control.

The police and security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

