Guwahati
Friday, December 1, 2023
30 Myanmarese soldiers airlifted by IAF from Mizoram to Manipur

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 30: 30 additional soldiers from Myanmar, who had surrendered to the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, were recently transported from Mizoram to Moreh in Manipur via Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

This brings the total number of individuals airlifted by the IAF to 104. Lalthiamsanga Sailo, Joint Secretary of the Mizoram Home Department, informed ANI that all 104 personnel had entered Mizoram and surrendered prior to being returned to their home country.

The latest transport involved 30 personnel from Tuipang in the Siaha district of Mizoram. The first group of 15 was airlifted at 9:30 am and the second group was transported around 10:40 am. They were then handed over to Myanmar authorities in Moreh, Manipur.

Mizoram continues to face tensions due to recent conflicts between rebel groups and the military junta in border areas of Myanmar’s Chin State. As a result, the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have increased security measures along the border.

