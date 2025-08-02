31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 2, 2025
type here...

4 militants arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Aug 1: Four militants were arrested by security forces from different parts of Manipur, officials said on Friday.

Among those arrested was the self-styled army chief of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba), Moirangthem Biramani Meitei, they said.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested on Thursday from Phubala Patton in Bishnupur district, they added.

Two members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from the Salungpham Bazar area in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

They are identified as Keisham Wilson Singh (18) and Thokchom Sanathoi Meitei (22). They were accused of extorting small business, officials said.

A 9mm pistol along with a magazine, a 36 HE hand grenade, and three 9mm live rounds were recovered from them.

- Advertisement -

An active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) was arrested from Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East district on Thursday. He has been identified as Telem Naoba Singh (29).

Meanwhile, security forces recovered two firearms, including an AK rifle with a magazine, during an operation near K Geljang in Churachandpur district. Three detonators, two radio sets, an IED cap, and three country-made mortars were also recovered. (PTI)

10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hawkers Stage Surprise Protest in Shillong Over Delayed Vending Certificates

The Hills Times -
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism