4 nabbed in Manipur, heroin worth Rs 4.07 crore seized

IMPHAL, April 3: Officials of the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) arrested four persons along with 581.95 gram of heroin powder, valued around Rs 4.07 crore in the international illicit market, from Bishnupur district in Manipur, an official source said on Wednesday.

The four persons were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, said the official source.

Officials of Imphal regional unit of DRI who were on alert based on credible information, intercepted a Hyundai I20 car at Bishnupur Bazar on Monday evening. Upon checking the vehicle, the officials recovered 50 soap cases containing the narcotic substances.

Investigations conducted so far revealed that the narcotics were smuggled into India through the Indo-Myanmar international border. Further investigations are in progress, the official source added. (NNN)