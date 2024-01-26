458 school teachers receive appointment letters in Tura, Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 458 newly appointed government school teachers at Tura in the West garo Hills district.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister handed over the appointment letters to the teachers of government lower primary schools during the Teacher Initiative Conclave held in Tura on Thursday. He also released National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books on the occasion.

The NCERT books will be introduced in schools under the Meghalaya Board of School Education from the current academic session.

Speaking on the occasion, Conrad Sangma said that the appointment of new teachers will go a long way in enhancing the academic performance of students in the state. He also said that his government is committed to improving the educational facilities in rural areas of the state.

“A happy day in Tura as we distributed appointment letters to over 458 newly-appointed Government L P School Teachers. This comes after a long gap in the recruitment process and after implementation of the roster system,” said Conrad Sangma on ‘X’.

- Advertisement -

“As a Government we are committed to improve education in rural areas and the appointment of qualified teachers will greatly enhance the performance of students from a young age thereby improving the overall quality of education across the state,” he further said on ‘X’.

While releasing the NCERT books, the chief minister said that these books will greatly improve the learning outcomes of students and bring the state’s educational curriculum at par with national standards.

“Released the NCERT books that will be utilised in schools under the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) from this academic session at the Teacher Initiative Conclave in Tura,” the CM said on ‘X’.

“This is a major step in our efforts to improve the learning outcomes of our children and the overall education in our state by ensuring our curriculum is at par with national standards and with the growing needs of the generation,” he added.