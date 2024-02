KOHIMA, FEB 7: The fourth session of the current Nagaland Legislative Assembly will be held on February 26.

Governor of Nagaland, La. Ganesan, in exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, has summoned the fourth session of the fourteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 am on February 26 in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Hall at Kohima, an official notification issued on Wednesday stated. (NNN)