50 locations across West Bengal, Sikkim raided by CBI in fake passport scam

The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at over 50 locations in West Bengal and Sikkim, including Kolkata, Siliguri, Darjeeling, and Gangtok, on Saturday in relation to a fake passport scam.

Gautam Kumar Saha, a senior superintendent at the Gangtok Passport Seva Kendra, and a hotel agent found possessing Rs 1,90,000 were apprehended by the investigative agency for their alleged involvement in providing passports through fraudulent means.

A case has been registered against 24 individuals, including 16 officials, accused of issuing passports based on fake documents to ineligible individuals, including non-residents, in return for bribes.

The raids were carried out in an effort to dismantle a complex fraudulent passport network that has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the passport issuance process.

 

