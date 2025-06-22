28.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
type here...

‘Fire’ ending changed because of young Farhan Akhtar: Shabana Azmi on the 1996 movie

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 21: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who recently met “Fire” director Deepa Mehta and Nandita Das, her co-star in the movie, said not many know that the film’s ending was changed after a suggestion from Farhan Akhtar.

The same sex drama, which was controversial movie at the time of its release, is now considered a seminal work in the depiction of LGBTQ stories in Indian cinema.

- Advertisement -

“The #Fire trio! 25 years later … The film continues to be a point of reference all over the world. Few know that it had a different ending. It was young @faroutakhtar who advised that the ending should be changed to what is finally kept,” Azmi wrote in the caption of her picture with Mehta and Das on Instagram.

Related Posts:

The film faced protests and many hurdles in its release for its depiction of a lesbian relationship between Das’ Sita and Azmi’s Radha. Both caught in loveless marriages, develop a romantic and emotional bond. The movie ends with both coming to terms with the societal disapproval to live a life of togetherness.

The 74-year-old actor said the film was initially supposed to be shot in Hindi but ended up having dialogues in English.

“Also it was originally to be shot in Hindi but the dialogue didn’t ring true. So literally 2 days before the shooting #Deepa Mehta decided to keep the original English greatly approved by producer #Bobby Bedi. Thank god the actors were bilingual and could rise to the challenge.”
“Fire” was released on November 5, 1998, in India, but faced several protests during its release and though the film wasn’t completely banned, it was withdrawn from the theatres and re-released later in February 1999.

- Advertisement -

It was the first film of Mehta’s “Elements” trilogy, which included “Earth” (1998) and “Water” (2005).

5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season