6 jawans injured as Assam Rifles soldier fires at colleagues

IMPHAL, Jan 24: At least six Assam Rifles personnel were injured after a soldier opened fire at them before killing himself in Manipur’s Chandel district, police sources said.

The incident took place at Sajik Tampak village in the Chakpikarong sub-district of Chandel district late on Tuesday. According to police officials the Assam Rifles jawan fired at his colleagues and then pulled the trigger on himself.

All the six jawans belong to the Assam Rifles battalion, which has been deployed near the Indo-Myanmar international border in South Manipur.

The injured jawans were rushed to the Military Hospital, where they are currently admitted. Doctors of the hospital have stated their condition to be stable.

On the other hand, the Manipur police has issued a statement that the incident should not be related to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. None of the injured jawans hail from the state.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been ordered into the incident.

“In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation. This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts,” the Manipur police said on ‘X’.

“All Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. All personnel have been staying and operating together despite polarization of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur,” the police further said on ‘X’. (PTI)