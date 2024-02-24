728 Mizo Villages Now Connected With Tap Water

AIZWAL, Feb 23: All 728 villages of Mizoram have been covered under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the state assembly was informed on Friday.

The JJM, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, seeks to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

In reply to a question, state public health engineering minister, Lalnilawma said that all 728 villages have been covered under the central scheme.

Out of the 728 villages in the state, the scheme was fully implemented in 621 villages while it was put into effect partially in 107 villages, he said.

The minister said efforts are on to provide tap water connections to every household in those 107 villages by March before JJM is scheduled to come to an end.

Lalnilawma also informed the assembly that the water supply is inadequate for the 3.78 lakh population of Aizawl, the capital of the northeastern state.

He said that Aizawl needs 66.42 million litres per day while it gets 28.77 million litres per day. (PTI)