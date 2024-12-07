21 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 7, 2024
758 BRTF honoured for restoration efforts following Sikkim flash floods

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Dec 6: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Friday presented the prestigious Governor’s Unit Appreciation Award for 2024-25 to the 758 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) for restoring connectivity following last year’s devastating flash floods in the state.

Colonel AK Dixit, commander of 758 BRTF, said it was a proud moment for the entire team, which showed bravery and selflessness after the devastating flash floods on the night of October 3-4, 2023.

He praised his team’s dedication, saying they worked tirelessly day and night in harsh conditions to restore vital connectivity to North Sikkim. This included setting up multiple bridges over the Teesta River and cutting through difficult terrains.

“By displaying utmost devotion, selfless service and exemplary professionalism, 758 BRTF successfully restored vital connectivity to North Sikkim in a record time under Operation Teesta by setting up multiple bridges over Teesta river,” he said.

Brigadier Manoj Gupta, chief engineer of Project Swastik (BRO), gave a powerpoint presentation to the Governor about ongoing restoration efforts in Mangan district following the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods.

Brigadier Gupta also discussed future projects in Sikkim, including the Bharatmala Project, which aims to improve national security, infrastructure, and economic growth by enhancing connectivity and boosting tourism.

The Governor praised the BRO’s selfless service, especially in difficult conditions, and their quick efforts to reopen North Sikkim for tourists. He applauded the BRO’s dedication to the nation and their “Nation First” spirit. The Governor encouraged them to continue their efforts, emphasising their critical role in the development of Sikkim and the nation. (PTI)

Latest news
