8 Nagaland’s DCC presidents attend AICC-convened meet in Delhi

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 29: Eight District Congress Committee presidents from Nagaland attended the All India District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents’ meeting at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, on Thursday, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee said in a release on Friday.

The AICC convened this crucial meeting for pan-India grassroots party workers.

In his address at the meeting, Dimapur District Congress Committee president Kutoho Chishi underscored the critical agendas required to fortify the Congress Party’s grassroots presence and its efforts in tackling the pressing socio-economic challenges of the times.

He called for enhancing training and resource allocation to empower booth-level agents, ensuring robust electoral preparedness.

Chishi also advocated inclusive policies to engage young leaders and women in decision-making, fostering a dynamic and equitably balanced party structure and hierarchy.

He further highlighted the urgency for the promotion of skill development and job creation initiatives to alleviate the scourge of unemployment plaguing the nation today, urging the party leadership to prioritise it in its national agenda.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution to implement actionable plans discussed, ensuring closer coordination between state units and the central leadership.

