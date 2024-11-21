Dimapur District Congress Committee flags poor condition of roads

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 20: With the festive season approaching in Nagaland, the Dimapur District Congress Committee (DDCC) on Wednesday flagged the poor condition of roads in Dimapur district.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan Dimapur, DDCC president Kutoho Chishi highlighted the pathetic condition of roads with innumerable potholes in the district, causing immense hardship to commuters for past several years.

Pointing out that people from across the state and outside come to Dimapur for shopping and purposes, Chishi urged the state government to take note of the issue and urgently repair the pothole-riddled and dusty roads.

He also raised the issue of traffic congestion in the town. Chishi said the under-repair road overbridge on National Highway 29 near Dimapur district sports complex stadium added to the traffic congestion in the town with the traffic police imposing restrictions on different routes until the completion of repair work on the bridge.

He reminded the state government, the legislators of Dimapur, and the newly elected councilors of Dimapur Municipal Council to fulfill their poll promises to develop the roads to mitigate the hardship faced by the commuters.

Further, Chishi also raised the issue of alleged irregularities in implementation of many government schemes meant for the people. He said he was raising the issue after receiving numerous complaints from the public.

Supplementing Chishi, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Seva Dal general secretary (admin) Mughabe Zhimomi alleged that Rs 18,000 is demanded by the implementing department of PMAYG to allot a house to a beneficiary, while the job card holders get their wages after deduction up to 80% of their earnings.

He further alleged that Jal Jeevan Mission contractors in the state are issued completion certificates without completion of their work.

NSUI state president X Chophika Sumi also reminded the ruling government legislators of their poll promises given during state assembly elections in 2018 and 2023 to fulfill their poll promise to develop the roads in the state.