AAP to contest assembly election from Mizoram

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday
announced it will contest assembly elections in the
northeastern state of Mizoram.
Addressing a press conference, party’s Northeast states in-
charge Rajesh Sharma said a decision was made to expand the
organisation and contest elections in the northeastern states
during a meeting on Sunday held under the chairmanship of the
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
“A coordination committee and a North-East cell will be formed
for organisational expansion,” he said.
Sharma said the people in the northeast are grappling with
issues related to education, healthcare, inflation, and
unemployment, and they believe that the AAP can provide
solutions to these problems.
He said the state committee will soon announce the details on
the number of seats it would be contesting from and the names
of the constituencies. (PTI)
