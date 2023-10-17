AAP to contest assembly election from Mizoram

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday

announced it will contest assembly elections in the

northeastern state of Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference, party’s Northeast states in-

charge Rajesh Sharma said a decision was made to expand the

organisation and contest elections in the northeastern states

during a meeting on Sunday held under the chairmanship of the

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“A coordination committee and a North-East cell will be formed

for organisational expansion,” he said.

Sharma said the people in the northeast are grappling with

issues related to education, healthcare, inflation, and

unemployment, and they believe that the AAP can provide

solutions to these problems.

He said the state committee will soon announce the details on

the number of seats it would be contesting from and the names

of the constituencies.