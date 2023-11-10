25 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 10, 2023
ADB delegation calls on Sikkim chief minister

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Nov 9: An Asian Development Bank (ADB) team
led by Emma Frances Marsden on Thursday called on Sikkim

chief minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence
here, an official said.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Sikkim
Power Sector Development Project (SPSDP) being financed
by the ADB.
The chief minister expressed support for the project and said
that it will bring substantial benefits to the region.
The SSPSDP is aimed at augmenting infrastructure for power
distribution in Sikkim by 2025, the deadline of completing the
project at the cost of 165 million dollar to be financed by the
ADB, the official said. (PTI)

