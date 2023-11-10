ADB delegation calls on Sikkim chief minister

GANGTOK, Nov 9: An Asian Development Bank (ADB) team

led by Emma Frances Marsden on Thursday called on Sikkim

chief minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence

here, an official said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Sikkim

Power Sector Development Project (SPSDP) being financed

by the ADB.

The chief minister expressed support for the project and said

that it will bring substantial benefits to the region.

The SSPSDP is aimed at augmenting infrastructure for power

distribution in Sikkim by 2025, the deadline of completing the

project at the cost of 165 million dollar to be financed by the

ADB, the official said. (PTI)