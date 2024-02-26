Akbar-Sita lion naming case: Tripura forest official suspended over lion naming controversy

HT Digital,

Agartala, Feb 26: Tripura’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Pravin Lal Agrawal, has been suspended pending a disciplinary proceeding. The suspension follows a controversy over the naming of a lion and lioness relocated from Tripura to West Bengal.

The animals were named Akbar and Sita, which sparked a complaint from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to the Calcutta High Court, claiming the names were offensive to religious sentiments.

The court has directed a name change for the lion pair. Agrawal, who has been ordered to stay at the Agartala headquarters during his suspension period, denied any involvement in naming the animals.

The Tripura Zoo authorities recorded the names, with the Bengal Forest Department stating that any name changes were Tripura’s responsibility.