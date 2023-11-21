All arrangements made for a peaceful vote counting on December 3: Mizoram DGP

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 21: With the counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly elections in Mizoram just days away, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Anil Shukla, has assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for an incident-free counting day.

He asserted that the police will support the civil administration on the day of counting and confirmed the arrival of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the state. “The counting of votes will take place on December 3 as decided by the Election Commission. We have securely stored all the voting machines in strong rooms across various districts. The CAPF has already arrived in the state, and we have also deployed the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) and Mizoram armed police,” said DGP Shukla.

The Mizoram Elections 2023 saw a voter turnout of approximately 77.73 percent, with over 8 lakh (8,50,288) individuals eligible to vote across 1,276 polling stations. As per the Voter Turnout app, Serchhip district recorded the highest voter turnout at 84.49 percent, followed by Mamit district at 84.23 percent and Hnahthial district at 84.16 percent. Tuikum-27 had the highest voter turnout among the assembly constituencies at 87.32 percent.