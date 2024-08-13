29 C
Amit Shah briefed on security situation at India-Bangladesh border

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and briefed him about the situation at the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

Shah was also briefed about the night curfew imposed along the border to prevent attempts of illegal immigration.

Sangma was accompanied by Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong during the meeting in Delhi.

“Today we had a meeting with the Union home minister to review the overall situation along the border areas, keeping in mind the current situation in Bangladesh,” said Sangma.

He said he told Shah that the BSF was strictly monitoring the border along with the Army.

“The Meghalaya Police are also on high alert, and we have informed him that a night curfew has been imposed to further strengthen the overall security in the border zone,” he added.

Sangma said Shah assured him that the Centre would not allow illegal immigration and that all measures were being taken to ensure the border is guarded. (PTI)

