Amit Shah encourages COCOMI for dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Union home minister Amit Shah has urged

the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) to

initiate dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups to

facilitate problem-solving and peace-building, according to the

COCOMI. Amit Shah reportedly told the COCOMI leaders during

a meeting in New Delhi.

The 15-member delegation of the COCOMI held a meeting with

the union home minister at his official residence in New Delhi

today, at 10.30 am. The COCOMI team led by its coordinator

Jitendra Ningomba dashed to Delhi on Thursday on the

invitation from the union home minister.

During the meeting, the union home minister emphasised a

firm stance against all forms of infiltration into Manipur’s

territory, said a press release of the COCOMI.

Shah also informed the COCOMI that measures are being

implemented to register immigrants using biometrics, including

retina scans. Stringent action will be taken against all forms of

infiltration into Manipur’s territory.

To address concerns about mass infiltration, the government is

expediting border fencing in the Manipur sector, the COCOMI

was informed by the Home minister.

The union home minister further said that there will be ”no

allowance for separate administrations” in Manipur. while

appealing for peace in the state, the COCOMI statement added.

Shah also requested the COCOMI to convey this message to the

people, the COCOMI statement signed by its media coordinator

Somorendro Thokchom stated.

On the matter of ensuring the movement and distribution of

commodities in the state, the Union Home minister said that it

can be possibly realized with the support from both sides of the

communities.

Shah also assured that necessary deployment of convoys to

secure the highways will be ensured in a few days.

“COCOMI was encouraged to initiate dialogues with responsible

Kuki leaders and groups to facilitate problem-solving and

peace-building,” the press release said.

After the meeting, the COCOMI delegation engaged in a

detailed discussion with top officials of the Intelligence Bureau

(IB), as per the minister’s instructions.

In the meeting in which director of the Intelligence Bureau and

security advisor (Northeast) AK Mishra, COCOMI presented the

complexities of issues affecting Manipur, including illegal

immigration, cross-border narco-terrorism, exploitation of

forest resources, and Suspension of Operation (SoO) rules

violations.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials acknowledged and

took note of these critical points, the COCOMI stated.

The IB director provided insights into the current crisis in

Manipur and its understanding of critical issues. After thorough

discussion, the officials urged the COCOMI to prioritize the

immediate measures outlined in the letter.

“They also emphasized the importance of continued

engagement and cooperation with the government and

stakeholders to facilitate a quicker resolution of the crisis,” the

press release further said. (NNN)