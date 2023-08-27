Amit Shah encourages COCOMI for dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Union home minister Amit Shah has urged
the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) to
initiate dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups to
facilitate problem-solving and peace-building, according to the
COCOMI. Amit Shah reportedly told the COCOMI leaders during
a meeting in New Delhi.
The 15-member delegation of the COCOMI held a meeting with
the union home minister at his official residence in New Delhi
today, at 10.30 am. The COCOMI team led by its coordinator
Jitendra Ningomba dashed to Delhi on Thursday on the
invitation from the union home minister.
During the meeting, the union home minister emphasised a
firm stance against all forms of infiltration into Manipur’s
territory, said a press release of the COCOMI.
Shah also informed the COCOMI that measures are being
implemented to register immigrants using biometrics, including
retina scans. Stringent action will be taken against all forms of
infiltration into Manipur’s territory.
To address concerns about mass infiltration, the government is
expediting border fencing in the Manipur sector, the COCOMI
was informed by the Home minister.
The union home minister further said that there will be ”no
allowance for separate administrations” in Manipur. while
appealing for peace in the state, the COCOMI statement added.
Shah also requested the COCOMI to convey this message to the
people, the COCOMI statement signed by its media coordinator
Somorendro Thokchom stated.
On the matter of ensuring the movement and distribution of
commodities in the state, the Union Home minister said that it
can be possibly realized with the support from both sides of the
communities.
Shah also assured that necessary deployment of convoys to
secure the highways will be ensured in a few days.
“COCOMI was encouraged to initiate dialogues with responsible
Kuki leaders and groups to facilitate problem-solving and
peace-building,” the press release said.
After the meeting, the COCOMI delegation engaged in a
detailed discussion with top officials of the Intelligence Bureau
(IB), as per the minister’s instructions.
In the meeting in which director of the Intelligence Bureau and
security advisor (Northeast) AK Mishra, COCOMI presented the
complexities of issues affecting Manipur, including illegal
immigration, cross-border narco-terrorism, exploitation of
forest resources, and Suspension of Operation (SoO) rules
violations.
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials acknowledged and
took note of these critical points, the COCOMI stated.
The IB director provided insights into the current crisis in
Manipur and its understanding of critical issues. After thorough
discussion, the officials urged the COCOMI to prioritize the
immediate measures outlined in the letter.
“They also emphasized the importance of continued
engagement and cooperation with the government and
stakeholders to facilitate a quicker resolution of the crisis,” the
press release further said. (NNN)