COTU statement on Government of India threat to national unity: COCOMI

IMPHAL, March 5: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the “provocative and inflammatory’” statement issued by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki-Zo based organisation, on March 3, 2025, wherein they “openly challenge the authority of the Union Home Minister and the Government of India.”

“This brazen declaration is not only unconstitutional but a direct threat to national unity, law and order, and the sovereignty of the Indian state”, said a COCOMI statement on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

“The COTU’s so-called ‘Unbreakable declaration of the Kuki-Zo community’ is nothing short of a secessionist manifesto that incites unrest, endorses illegal blockade tactics, and openly defies the democratic and constitutional framework of the country”, the COCOMI further said. “This rhetoric of defiance and extremism, issued on a public platform, warrants immediate legal and administrative intervention”.

By declaring their struggle for a ‘Separate Administration’ as ‘non-negotiable’ and threatening to ‘carve their own path, no matter the cost,’ COTU has openly challenged the constitutional framework of India, the COCOMI said and added that this “defiance” undermines the authority of the Union Home Minister and disrespects the due process of law.

The statement that “no free movement shall be permitted in Kuki-Zo land” is an unlawful act that directly contravenes the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, the committee maintained, while noting that no entity or community has the legal right to impose restrictions on citizens’ movement within Indian territory.

The COTU’s warning that “no Kuki-Zo volunteer shall be arrested” and that “any such action will be met with consequences” is an outright challenge to the rule of law, the COCOMI also said and stressed that the demand for impunity for individuals engaging in disruptive activities must be met with strict legal repercussions.

- Advertisement -

The COCOMI then said that the “explicit” statement that the COTU will “unleash total resistance if the government enforces peace without addressing their demands” is a clear act of rebellion.

“Such statements by so-called civilian groups called COTU encourage violence and create an atmosphere of intimidation and civil unrest, and the declaration that their demand for a Union Territory with Legislature is ‘final’ and ‘not negotiable’ contradicts the democratic principles of dialogue and resolution”, it said.

“This inflexible stance is a deliberate attempt to destabilize peace efforts in Manipur”, the committee further said and alleged that the COTU’s call for ‘No peace before separation’ exposes their role in perpetuating violence.

“By making peace conditional upon separation, the COTU has blatantly revealed itself as the primary instigator of violence in Manipur.”

- Advertisement -

Their statement justifies continued unrest and conflict solely to push their vested political agenda, the COCOMI further said and alleged that this proves beyond doubt that the turmoil in Manipur since May 3, 2023, has been premeditated and orchestrated by the COTU to justify their demand for separation.

“Instead of seeking peace, the COTU has deliberately blamed the Meetei community to cover up their own planned acts of aggression and violence”, the COCOMI alleged.

Hailing the Union Home Minister’s directive to restore free movement on all state roads by March 8 as a bold and necessary step to restore normalcy in Manipur, the COCOMI said the “sharp” resistance from the COTU and their “dictating words of defiance have once again shattered the hopes of the people for peace and stability”.

“The COCOMI calls for an immediate response from the Central government to ensure a sense of security and confidence among the people. If the Union Home Minister fails once again to keep his word, it could be the last time the people who genuinely want peace in the state place their trust in him,” it said.

It also said that this is not the first time the Union Home Minister has failed to keep his promises during this crisis, and repeated failures only deepen the people’s frustration and sense of abandonment.

The COCOMI also urged the Union Home Minister and the Government of India to take immediate and decisive legal action against the COTU and its leadership for “openly challenging” the sovereignty of the nation.

It demanded the Centre to direct law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for issuing this inflammatory statement and ensure strict enforcement of law and order to prevent further incitement and blockades in Manipur.

Uphold the democratic fabric of India by reaffirming that no community or group can dictate terms that challenge national integrity, the COCOMI further demanded.

The “COTU’s reckless provocation is a direct affront to the peace and stability of Manipur. The time for action is now. The Government of India must not allow such open defiance of its authority to go unchecked”, it reiterated.

“We reaffirm our commitment to a united Manipur. We demand accountability for those attempting to undermine national sovereignty. We call upon all democratic institutions, civil society organizations, and responsible citizens to denounce this dangerous separatist rhetoric,” the COCOMI asked.

The COCOMI added that it will not stand idle as elements with divisive intentions attempt to sow seeds of discord in the region, and that the law must prevail, and immediate action is imperative to uphold the integrity of the state. (NNN)