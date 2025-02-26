17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Angami Naga tribe celebrates Sekrenyi

‘Our traditions and culture which are our unique identity’

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 25: The Angami Naga tribe celebrated Sekrenyi-cum-Mini Hornbill Festival 2025 at Heritage Village, Kisama, on Tuesday, praying for blessings for the whole year round.

Speaking on the occasion as the host, adviser to prison, printing and stationery Kropol Vitsu said Sekrenyi is a time of cleansing and purification and also a time of rededication.

He highlighted the importance of Sekrenyi and how every village celebrates it.

Mentioning particularly his native village, he said earlier, Viswema village celebrated this festival in between December 15 to December 31. However, acknowledging the wisdom of the elders of the tribe, the common Sekrenyi festival is celebrated on February 25 every year uniting all the Angami villages on this particular date, he said.

Vitsu urged the youth to conserve “our traditions and culture which are our unique identity”.

Emphasising the importance of celebrating Sekrenyi festival as a Mini Hornbill Festival, he said this would showcase “our tradition and culture” to the outside world.

On the occasion, Vitsu urged the Nagas to be hospitable and warmly welcome the tourists visiting the state.

Blowing of traditional horn, an exhibition of Angami ethnic cultural and indigenous games like war cry, tati pfe, folksong, phrida, traditional fire making, tholi marked the occasion.

